Montgomery County Recorder launches new land records system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain released a new land record management system called RISS (Recorder’s Information Search System).

RISS is now the exclusive database for more than 253,000 parcels of land in the county. The database replaces the existing system known as “Resolution.”

McClain said the new system will make it easier for residents to search public documents recorded in the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office and will save taxpayers money.

To search the RISS database, visit www.mcrecorder.org

