Montgomery County recognized by National Association of Counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County has been recognized with a Best in Category Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for its “Bring Your Green Challenge.”
According to the county the award honors the best programs from across the nation for their innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
The “Bring Your Green Challenge” is a web-based software platform for businesses, organizations, school and government agencies to participate in a fun competition to reduce waste, decrease carbon emissions and realize energy and cost savings.
