Montgomery County receives award for environmental sustainability

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County was awarded the 2018 Sustainable Community of the Year award by the Partners for the Environment on Wednesday evening.

The Sustainable Community of the Year award is given to those who work to protect, preserve, and restore the environmental and agricultural resources of the Great Miami River and Little Miami River watersheds.

Montgomery County received the aware for making significant progress during the last year to become more sustainable.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award and recognition for our efforts to empower citizens with innovative programs and services that make our region more sustainable,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman.

The award was presented during the Fall Awards Event Wednesday evening at Cox Arboretum.