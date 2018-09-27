Montgomery County receives award for environmental sustainability
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County was awarded the 2018 Sustainable Community of the Year award by the Partners for the Environment on Wednesday evening.
The Sustainable Community of the Year award is given to those who work to protect, preserve, and restore the environmental and agricultural resources of the Great Miami River and Little Miami River watersheds.
Montgomery County received the aware for making significant progress during the last year to become more sustainable.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this award and recognition for our efforts to empower citizens with innovative programs and services that make our region more sustainable,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman.
The award was presented during the Fall Awards Event Wednesday evening at Cox Arboretum.
Previous
Authorities release identity of man kill
Next
Kings Island announces the closing of...
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.Read More »
-
Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.Read More »
-
Puppy still missing after being stolen from Beavercreek pet store
A police report obtained by 2 NEWS says a woman left Fetch Puppies at the Mall at Fairfield Commons carrying the French Bulldog without paying for it on September 20.Read More »
-
Historic interurban car arrives at Carillon Park
A Dayton-built interurban car from 1903 was placed at the new Heritage Center for Regional Leadership that is still under construction.Read More »
-
Shoes 4 the Shoeless collecting items for ravished North Carolina town
Pollocksville, North Carolina, a community of just 300, was devastated by Florence.Read More »