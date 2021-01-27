Montgomery County receives Auditor of State Award

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County was recognized with the Auditor of State Award with Distinction for County Auditor Karl Keith.

Auditor of State Keith Faber presented Keith with the award on Thursday, Jan. 21.

“This award recognizes the hard work of fiscal offices to keep clean, accurate records,” said Faber. “Their efforts go a long way toward making Ohio more efficient, effective, and transparent.”

This is the fifth time the county has received the award since 2013.

The county has also received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting every year for the past 34 years.