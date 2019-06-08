Montgomery County receives $500K grant to help businesses and workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The State of Ohio approved a grant for $500,000 to help Montgomery County businesses and workers get back on their feet following the tornadoes.

“A lot of people are concerned with, [if they will] have a job in the next week or two. We have businesses that are looking for ways to complete their payroll…so we ask them to come in and talk with us, and we’ll sit down, and we’ll figure out some type of schedule to work with them,” explained Marvene Mitchell, the Director of Workforce Development for Montgomery County.

The county shares that $150,000 of the grant is being set aside for those who lost work because of the storm. Another $100,000 will go toward support services for workers.

”We will start with the stipends for support services that should be our first phase,” said Mitchell.

The bulk of the grant is going towards a Mobile Career Resource Center that will have 20 computer stations and other amenities designed to help those.

“The last phase will probably be the mobile resource unit because that has to be developed and customized to meet our needs for the community,” said Mitchell.

If you are in need of assistance, Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman says not to wait for the mobile unit to get up and running. Instead, you should visit the Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

Orientations are held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.

Recruitment services are also available for free at the Job Center’s red door for anyone looking for a new job.

If you are a displaced worker, call 937-225-5627 for Workforce Development.

Businesses in need of resources and help should contact BusinessFirst at 937-225-4351

You can also click here for more information on jobs in Ohio.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.