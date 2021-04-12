Montgomery County receives $15.8 million to provide rental assistance

For homeless Americans, receiving the third round of stimulus checks looks a little different. (File/Getty)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County was awarded $15.8 million for the U.S. Treasury to start a new program that provides relief for rental expenses caused by the ongoing pandemic.

The county is working with the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area to help with the initial applications. To be eligible, one or more people in the home must:

Have qualified for unemployment benefits or attest by writing that they have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic

Be at risk of becoming homeless (past due rent, eviction notice or unsafe/unhealthy living conditions)

Have a household income below 50 percent of area median income ($37,850 for a household of four)

“There is still a strong need in our community for help with rent,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “So many people are still struggling because of this pandemic, and they should not need to worry about having a roof over their heads. We’re grateful for this funding, and we will work diligently to make sure it gets to those who need it.”

United Way will be taking basic information, and Montgomery County is working with other partners to process applications for those in need. Catholic Social Services, Goodwill Easter Seals, Homefull and the Salvation Army will each help individuals through the application process.

To apply, call the United Way’s Helplink at 211.