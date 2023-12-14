Video from previous coverage about the increase in property value

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County property value has reached its highest point in history.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced the annual update to property values on Dec. 14. The total value of all real estate in the county totals $40.8 billion, the highest in history.

The new record comes as a result of a $9.3 billion increase in value from the county’s 2023 property value update. The county received final approval from the new property values from the Ohio Department of Taxation earlier this month.

Overall, Montgomery County will see a record-setting 29% property value increase. On average, residential values increased 34% and commercial values increased 12%.

Keith attributes the rise in value to recent activity in the real estate market.

“Home prices have been off the charts here in Montgomery County, and now our property values are catching up,” said Keith. “But you should know that a 34% increase in your property’s value will not result in a 34% increase in taxes.”

Taxes will increase an estimated 3.9% on average, adding $38.1 million in revenue to local communities, including schools, cities, townships and libraries.

Property owners will see how their taxes change when they receive their first-half 2024 tax bills in January.

Click here to look up new property values online.

Any property owners that want to have their values reassessed can appeal the county auditor on Jan. 1, 2024.