Montgomery County ready for new revenue from gas tax increase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – State and local governments will soon see a major increase in revenue for infrastructure projects because of the new gas tax increase that went into effect Monday. It will help pay for projects in Montgomery County that have been delayed for years.

Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner rattled off a list of projects he’s eager to tackle now that new money will be flowing into the county’s coffers. But he cautions this revenue won’t solve all their problems, as inflation hit the state hard over the past 20 years. Gruner says, “It’s still not a total solution but it’s going to be quite helpful to us.”

Gruner says the revenue generated from the newly-implemented gas tax increase is critical. “We’ve been behind on our resurfacing of roads because we had to spend money on bridges over the last 10 years. So, we’re going to put a bit more money into resurfacing.”

Gruner says the county’s engineering budget has increased by just 8% since 1990, far behind the rate of inflation. The tax increase will make up about 25% of the $14 million shortfall. Gruner says they’ll use the money to move up some existing bridge projects. “We have about 25 bridges that are what they call ‘structurally deficient,’ which means there are some primary elements to the bridge that don’t meet criteria. Primarily that’s going to be the deck of the bridge”

They’re also planning to use the new revenue to apply for new road projects, including the Patterson Blvd./Riverside Dr. Bridge, a widening project on Social Row Rd., and construction at Miamisburg Springboro Pike & Benner Rd.

The gas tax increase is permanent, meaning a steady stream of revenue, but Gruner says inflation will keep rising. Still, he’s optimistic about the new projects. “I hope they notice the changes, but we’ve got 320 miles of county roads, and depending on which roads they drive on a lot they may not notice the change for a couple of years.”

Bids for another major project, the Third Street Bridge reconstruction, are due Wednesday. Gruner says the winning bid could be $1 million cheaper than others, so the county is waiting to finalize their overall project list until they can analyze those bids.

