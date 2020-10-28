Montgomery County reaches settlement agreements with PGO

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County and the union that represents its children services workers have reached an agreement to settle two labor disputes that happened in 2016 and 2019.

“For both organizations it actually it gives us a clean slate to start the first of the year with,” said Jane Hay, president of the Professionals Guild of Ohio, Local 12.

The announcement comes as both parties settled one dispute that began in 2016, and another that began last year during a strike by PGO members. Hay said the second dispute was over an error in paperwork.

2016 dispute: The County will pay $200 to any PGO member who had to recertify FMLA paperwork between October 1, 2016 and October 1, 2020. This agreement also means that all County employee FMLA claims are now handled in the same way. All PGO members will now undergo a 12-month look back to calculate FMLA and must recertify FMLA paperwork every six months, which is consistent with how other County employees file and recertify FMLA.

2019 dispute: The settlement provides for $17,500 to PGO, which will cover administrative and legal costs incurred over a dispute related to last year’s strike. The dispute was over an error in the paperwork filed for the injunction through the courts, which listed Montgomery County Children Services as the party filing, not the Board of County Commissioners.

Michael Colbert, the County Administrator said, “Settling these disputes was in the best interest of both parties and will allow our organization to focus on how we can work together for the betterment of our employees and those we serve. We are grateful to our PGO leadership team and appreciate their commitment to building a more productive and collaborative working relationship.”