Montgomery County ranks in top 10 Ohio counties with highest virus occurrence based on population

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Montgomery, and Auglaize counties are among the top 10 counties in Ohio with the highest occurrence of COVID-19 based on population.

Darke County now has the second highest occurrence rate, with 213.3 cases per 100,000 people. Mercer County ranks number five with 204 cases per 100,000 people, and Shelby County with 183.2 cases.

Here are all 88 counties. No matter what county you're in – please wear a face covering. #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/ZoYpDZeHj8 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 1, 2020

In Shelby County, Russia Local Schools made the quick decision to move seventh through 12th graders to remote learning after a positive virus test in their building. Governor DeWine commended the decision.

“They’re doing their job. They’re following protocol. They’re following their plan,” he said. “Russia folks did a very, very good job, did exactly what they should do.”

Montgomery County is the only location in the top 10 that is considered an urban county, the rest are rural areas.

Governor Mike DeWine is urging citizens statewide to continue wearing face coverings regardless of what county you are in, especially as Labor Day approaches. The governor reflected that in the weeks following July 4th, the state averaged close to 1,500 cases per day, believed in large part to be caused by Independence Day gatherings.