Montgomery County public defender’s office to lead march June 8

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Law Office of the Montgomery County Public Defender will join with other public defenders’ offices across the country to lead a march against police violence and racial inequality within the criminal justice system Monday, June 8.

According to the public defender’s office the march will begin at 2:45 p.m. in front of the Reibold Building and will end at the court buildings on Third Street and Perry Street.

Participants interested in joining are asked to meet in front of the Reibold Building prior to 2:45 p.m. and to wear a mask if they are able.