Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office holds protest, says police violence is nationwide problem

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Law Office of the Montgomery County Public Defender joined with other public defenders’ offices across the country to lead a march against police violence and racial inequality within the criminal justice system.

Community members were invited to participate, and the group started in front of the Reibold Building before marching to the Dayton-Montgomery County Courthouse.

There, they kneeled for almost 9 minutes. The amount of time George Floyd had a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck which led to Floyd’s death.

Montgomery County Public Defender, Theresa G. Haire, said the video and learning of police brutality might have come as a surprise to white communities, but added it’s just a day in the life of a public defender.

She said just like many public defender offices across the country, her office sees a disproportionate amount of police brutality against black residents.

“We call it the Holy Trinity, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct,” said Haire. “People get yanked out of their cars, they get smashed against car hoods, I mean it happens all the time, and it happens here in Montgomery County. Not just Dayton, throughout the county.”

She said she does see more cases of police violence in West Dayton as opposed to East Dayton.

Moving forward, Haire said they want this march to be one of the first steps of bringing structural reform and accountability for law enforcement.

“The federal government offered money to Dayton to give them body cams, and they turned it down,” said Haire. “Well, we want that to change. We need an independent commission that will review use of force complaints, and we’d like to see a redirection of funds from militaristic policing to things that will holistically make our county better like housing or drug treatment.”

