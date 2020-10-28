Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office warns of Black Lives Matter-themed phishing scam

MONTOGOMERY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is warning people of a new phishing scam using Black Lives Matter-themed emails.

According to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office, the phishing emails contain the subject line, “Vote anonymous about ‘Black Lives Matter.'” along with an attached file.

If the user opens the file and clicks the “Enable Editing” and then “Enable Content” buttons, a damaging virus will begin downloading.

The office advises people to not open any emails from unknown senders or enable any unexpected changes to electronic devices.

If you are scammed, the office says to call its fraud unit at 937-225-5757 and ask for the consumer fraud division.