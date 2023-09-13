DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a man in the Sept. 3 shooting that is believed to have been triggered by road rage.

County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., announced that a grand jury returned the following indictments on Douglas Sutton, 56:

2 counts of murder

2 counts of felonious assault

1 count of discharging a firearm over a highway or roadway

The murder and felonious assault charges carry 3- to 5-year firearm specifications on each count.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street. Authorities responded to several 911 calls and found a 22-year-old dead.

The suspect allegedly shot the victim then took off. After a search across several communities, authorities took Sutton into custody at a Fairborn motel Sunday night.

“This tragedy serves as a reminder of the senselessness of road rage,” said Heck. “Road rage incidents can certainly escalate quickly, as you can see here.

“This defendant, as with most road-rage participants, is simply a bully.”