Montgomery County Prosecutor will no longer investigate officer-involved shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office changed its policy in July regarding the investigation of officer-involved shootings.

In a letter to Police Chiefs, the Montgomery County Sheriff and law enforcement officers dated July 22, 2020, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said his office will no longer review and present officer-involved shootings to the Grand Jury. Instead, Heck said he would appoint special prosecutors to handle guidance, review and presentation of such cases to the Grand Jury “as soon as possible” after the incident.

The letter cited several reasons for the change including State Representative Phil Plummer’s HB 703, which states, “It is the intent of the General Assembly to study and implement professional police practices,” including “having the bureau of criminal identification and investigation investigate all police-involved shootings.” Governor DeWine also said, “The concept of internally investigating these incidents is outdated and does not inspire public trust. Even if an agency’s internal affairs unit conducts these investigations strictly by the book, there can still be the perception that investigators are covering for their co-workers. Simply put, law enforcement agencies should not be investigating themselves.”

Heck said in the letter his office would continue to provide guidance in all homicide cases but would no longer participate in shootings that involve a police office. Heck also said, “While I sincerely believe my office has handled cases involving officer-involved shootings in a fair, just, and unbiased manner, the fact remains that in order to improve the public perception of justice, we will no longer handle police-involved shootings that occur in Montgomery County.”

Read the full letter here:

/