Montgomery County Prosecutor warns of romance scams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is warning people of romance scams.

The office said scammers create fake profiles and look for trusting companions on social media sites. After developing trust and building a relationship, they then find a way to take money from their newfound “love.”

Scammers represent that they have a job that puts them outside of the country and ask for funds wired to their accounts to pay for:

Plane tickets

Surgery or medical expenses

Customs fees

Visas or travel documents

If you suspect a romance scam, the office suggests that you immediately stop communicating with the person and do a search for the type of job explained to see whether there are similar scams reported online.

To report a scam, call the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at (937) 225-5757 and ask for the consumer fraud division.