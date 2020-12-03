Montgomery County Prosecutor warns of holiday scams while shopping online

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office wants to remind people to be vigilant while shopping online and has provided a few tips to make holiday gift buying a bit easier.
- Buy from reputable websites and familiar retailers
- Be skeptical of ads that seem too good to be true
- Make sure the web address has “https” instead of “http”
- Resist the urge to click on pop-up advertisements
- Thoroughly research sellers on social media marketplaces or resale websites
- Avoid unsolicited email promotions
- Try paying with a credit card instead of a debit card in case you have to contest it
If you believe you’ve been scammed, contact the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Consumer Fraud Unit at 937-225-5757 and ask for our consumer fraud division.
