Montgomery County Prosecutor warns of holiday scams while shopping online

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office wants to remind people to be vigilant while shopping online and has provided a few tips to make holiday gift buying a bit easier.

  1. Buy from reputable websites and familiar retailers
  2. Be skeptical of ads that seem too good to be true
  3. Make sure the web address has “https” instead of “http”
  4. Resist the urge to click on pop-up advertisements
  5. Thoroughly research sellers on social media marketplaces or resale websites
  6. Avoid unsolicited email promotions
  7. Try paying with a credit card instead of a debit card in case you have to contest it

If you believe you’ve been scammed, contact the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Consumer Fraud Unit at 937-225-5757 and ask for our consumer fraud division.

