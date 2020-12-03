Montgomery County Prosecutor warns of holiday scams while shopping online

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilberforce University announced Thursday the recent death of Dr. Edgar Wallace, professor of social work. Wilberforce said for many years, Dr. Wallace’s faculty work extended beyond the walls of a classroom. He also served as a confidante, mentor and spiritual advisor to his fellow instructors and students.

Dr. Sharon Tippins, dean, college of arts and sciences, said, “Dr. Wallace’s classes not only covered social work content but also lasting life lessons with underpinnings of the Golden Rule and other Christian values.”

Wallace was a member of the Xenia City Council where he most recently served as vice president and was also the pastor at First United Christian Church in Xenia.

“Professor Wallace was deeply committed to Wilberforce and he loved his students unconditionally was passionate about their growth and development. He was a kind and thoughtful man with a warm and engaging smile and temperament. We will miss this gentle man but we are grateful for his time among us and profoundly honored that he choose Wilberforce University,” said Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president, Wilberforce University.

Flags in the City of Xenia have been lowered in honor of Dr. Wallace’s civic, pastoral and educational contributions to the area.