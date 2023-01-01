Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. is asking the public to take precautions for a safe holiday weekend for everyone.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) are in full force this weekend cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers.

Prosecutor Heck is encouraging those that plan to drink this holiday weekend to take the steps to choose a free Uber ride from ArriveSafe over putting others and yourself in danger and potentially ending up in legal trouble, such as an OVI.

“I can tell you, over Christmas, we had 295 rides. It’s the highest amount we have ever given,” Heck said.

People are probably unsure of how ArriveSafe is funded, so Heck gave a brief explanation of how the program is funded.

“It’s paid for with the help of Budweiser, and also money that was taken from drug dealers. We use that money to pay for these rides.”