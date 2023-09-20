DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A second juvenile suspect in a January 2022 robbery and killing of a ride-share driver has been moved into the adult criminal justice system and indicted.

Tylen Peaks, 16, has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for his involvement in the robbery and killing of Brandon Cooper, 35, who was working as a Lyft driver when his body was found by Dayton Police on Jan. 26, 2022.

Four juvenile suspects were soon taken into custody, with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office requesting on Feb. 24, 2022, that two be waived to adult court. On Sept. 6, 2023, the juvenile court agreed regarding Peaks.

Peaks now faces:

4 counts of murder

6 counts of aggravated robbery

2 counts of felonious assault

4 counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle

1 count of tampering with evidence

Cooper’s killing is alleged to have been part of a spate of crimes that night.

Dayton Police were called to a reported robbery of a rideshare driver shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2022. The driver said that she had been robbed at gunpoint by four males and they had taken her wallet, phone and vehicle.

Police then responded to a report of gunshots heard sometime after the reported robbery of the woman. Officers located Cooper, dead in the front seat of his car with gunshot wounds in his back.