Montgomery County Prosecutor files suit against drug companies over opioids
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck is holding a news conference Wednesday to detail the lawsuit.
Heck is the latest to file such a suit.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a suit against five drug companies in May 2017 claiming their "fraudulent marketing" tactics have fueled the state's opioid epidemic.
Less than a week later, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced the City's suit against a number of companies.
Whaley, along with City Commissions and the Chiefs of Dayton Police and Fire, said in June 2017 the opioid epidemic began with drug companies and said that nearly 80 percent of opioid users say their first experience with opioids was a prescription pain reliever.
