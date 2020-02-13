Montgomery County property taxes due Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Treasurer is reminding residents that Montgomery County property taxes are due Friday.

Increased traffic prompted Treasurer Russ Joseph to increase the number of cashiers and instituted a FastPay Lane.

“These next few days are our busiest days of the year,” Joseph said. “I have reorganized the office to ensure we can handle the high volume of transactions that will be coming our way. Our new FastPay service not only eliminates the wait times for those paying by check, but also reduces wait times for all customers paying their taxes.”

Residents can pay at the Treasurer’s Office from 8 am to 5 pm on the second floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building. There is also a drop-box on the Third Street sidewalk.

Online payments can also be made by e-check or debit/credit cards at the website HERE. Payments online can be made until 11:59 pm Friday.

If taxes are not paid by Feb. 15, a five-percent penalty is place on the payment due. On Feb. 22, it increases to a 10-percent penalty.