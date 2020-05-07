Montgomery County property tax due date extended

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County has pushed the due date for property taxes back to August.

Wednesday the Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeffrey McClain approved Montgomery County’s request to extend the property tax due date from July 17th to August 14th. Treasurer Russ Joseph and Auditor Karl Keith requested the extension last week in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This extension will provide us more time to prepare our offices for the busy tax collection season and ensure a safe experience for both our employees and taxpayers,” said Treasurer Russ Joseph.

The county said, the extension will give homeowners and small business owners more time to pay their taxes. Tens of thousands of Montgomery County residents are unemployed during this crisis and Joseph said the extension will give them more time to receive delayed unemployment assistance, possibly go back to work, or receive their federal stimulus check that could be used to pay their property taxes. Treasurer Joseph said he anticipates the end result will be a stronger collection for our local communities.

“We believe that this extension will ultimately allow us to collect more dollars for our local communities who are struggling to provide front-line services during this crisis, including emergency services, human services and our local school districts,” said Joseph.

Along with the extension, Joseph’s office will be offering payment plans to assist taxpayers who need additional time to make payments as a result of COVID-19. There will be three payment plan options to help taxpayers not only pay the taxes due this summer, but also stay current on future tax bills. Two of the three options will allow the taxpayer to avoid paying the usual 10 percent late fee penalty.

6 Month COVID-19 Payment Plan: This plan will combine the unpaid balance from this year with the estimated first-half property taxes due in February of 2021 and break that amount into 6 monthly payments beginning in August. If payments are completed on time, the 10% penalty will be remitted.

12 Month COVID-19 Payment Plan: This plan will combine the unpaid balance from this year with the estimated taxes due in 2021 and break that amount into 12 monthly payments beginning in August. If payments are completed on time, the 10% penalty will be remitted.

24 Month Standard Payment Plan: This plan will combine the unpaid balance with the total estimated taxes due in 2021 and 2022 and break that amount into 24 monthly payments beginning in August. The 10% penalty will be assessed to taxes due in 2020 but will not be assessed to any taxes due in 2021 or 2022, as long as the plan is completed on time.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one slips through the cracks. We hope these plans will give homeowners and business owners options to fit every budget, while fulfilling their duties as property owners. Now more than ever, our local schools and communities need these funds to deliver critical services to our residents,” said Joseph.

“We are so thankful for the support we’ve received from cities, school districts, and organizations such as the Dayton Homebuilders Association and the Dayton Realtors. We really look at these organizations as our community partners and are thankful for their support.

While the extension is expected to result in a more robust collection effort, it will also result in a small delay for local communities to receive their final disbursements from the Auditor’s office. However, Auditor Keith already provides property tax advances to local jurisdictions. The County said 70 percent of jurisdictions requested an advance from the first-half tax collection earlier this year.

“We’ll continue to offer tax advances so our local schools and municipalities can maintain the essential services that we rely on in times of crisis, such as paramedics and public safety personnel,” said Keith. “I’d like to thank Treasurer Joseph for taking the initiative to request an extension of the due date and help our property owners during this difficult time.”

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills from the Treasurer’s Office the week of July 6th.