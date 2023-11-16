DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A courtroom in Dayton is celebrating National Adoption Day today.

At 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, the Montgomery County Probate Court will be celebrating National Adoption Day. The event will offer a rare look inside adoption hearings which are typically closed to the public.

“You cram a whole lot of emotion into an eight to 10-minute hearing and it’s just — it’s just fun,” said Judge David D. Brannon.

“You never know what’s going to happen. You never know what a child is going to say. You never know what a parent’s going to say. It’s just a lot of fun.”

For more information about adoption in Montgomery County, click here.