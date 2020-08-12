Montgomery County preparing for safe in-person voting, increase in absentee voting for November election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections has been preparing for the general election since the primary to make voting as safe as possible.

Board of Elections deputy director Steve Harsman said they’ve been purchasing PPE and sanitation supplies for poll workers.

“This year’s going to be extremely challenging with the COVID guidelines and concerns,” Harsman said.

Ohio will have in-person voting on November 3rd.

Harsman said people planning to vote in-person should be prepared for long lines because of social distancing.

“With the 6 feet, that’s 180 feet, linear feet, that people are going to be in line,” Harsman said. “We don’t want voters outside, we don’t want voters to be discouraged and walk away.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced a 48 point plan to prepare for safe in-person voting Wednesday.

Even with in-person voting an option, LaRose encouraged Ohioans to consider absentee voting, stating it is a safe process that even allows voters to track their ballots.

“You know when it arrives at your house, you know when it gets back to the board of elections, that’s something that can give you a peace of mind so that you know your voice has been heard,” said LaRose.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections has seen a major increase in requests for absentee ballots, receiving 15,000 to date.

“This is going to be a safe environment, their ballot will be counted, we’re going to encourage stronger than ever to vote by absentee because it’s going to reduce the lines, alleviate the stress on Election Day,” Harsman said.

Harsman said to request absentee ballots sooner than later make sure they can arrive in time before Election Day.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out no sooner than October 6, which is the same day early in-person voting begins.