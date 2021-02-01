Montgomery County prepared to vaccinate 6500 educators in 4 days this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This week thousands of Miami Valley educators will get their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the next step toward getting back to full in person learning.

Thousands of vaccine doses earmarked for Miami Valley educators will arrive Monday or Tuesday at Kroger pharmacies. The Montgomery County Educational Service Center is planning and executing that rollout, a massive undertaking.

Superintendent Shannon Cox says, “We have been communicating with people almost 24 hours a day at this point.”

The next step closer to normal for Miami Valley schools begins Wednesday, and all the vaccination slots are nearly full. Cox says, “That means we did a really decent job of making certain we have the right estimations with the right number of appointments.”

Cox is in charge of the operation, scheduling nearly 6500 educators who’ve signed up. Each day Kroger pharmacies will take the doses to six distribution sites at area schools. Then in three weeks they’ll do it all again for the second dose. Cox says, “What we’re really hoping is that we literally just copy and paste three weeks later. We’re really hoping that if you have the 9:00 appointment on Wednesday morning, you will have the 9:00 appointment three weeks later Wednesday morning.”

Cox says there are a lot of moving pieces, especially since the national vaccine supply doesn’t match demand. She adds Wednesday will teach them a lot about what the rest of the larger rollout could look like. “This is a logistical heavy lift. There are a lot of hiccups we’ve already encountered and overcome, and there are going to be some hiccups as we move forward throughout the week. But at the end of each day there’s going to be a lot of good taking place.”

Because of limited vaccine availability, the school phase of vaccine distribution will roll out over the next four weeks. Only about 500 Ohio schools will get the vaccine this week. Montgomery County is the only Miami Valley county with schools on the list this week.