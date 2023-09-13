DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of recent phone call scam circulating throughout the community.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the caller says they are “Lieutenant Green” from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and that the resident has a warrant out for their arrest due to a missed court date or another legal issue.

The resident is then asked to deposit funds in a nearby Bitcoin or Cryptocurrency ATM to avoid arrest.

The scammer may also send over counterfeit documents to appear more legitimate.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

The sheriff’s office warns these scam calls can clone Caller IDs to appear legitimate, so it looks like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is actually calling.

Streck reminds residents that the sheriff’s office never calls residents to threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, etc.

Residents who receive calls such as these should hang up immediately and report the incident to their local police department.