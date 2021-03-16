Montgomery County opens vaccine registration for 40+ Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County has opened registration for those 40 years of age or more for clinics this week.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the expansion Tuesday while touring a mass-vaccination site in Cleveland. DeWine said Tuesday morning that eligibility will open Friday for those 40 and older and as well as those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease and obesity.

The PHDMC website shows slots to get the COVID-19 vaccine available for Tuesday, Mar. 16 and Thursday, Mar. 19.

On March 29, eligibility will open to those 16 and older.

These changes represent Phases 1E, 2C and 2D of Ohio’s vaccination program. Phase 1E includes 766,000 Ohioans, and Phase 2C includes 818,000. Last week, President Joe Biden set a goal of having the vaccine available to all adults by May 1, and a representative from DeWine’s office had said the state was in line to meet that deadline.