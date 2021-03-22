Montgomery County opens vaccine registration for 16+ Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County has opened registration for those 16 years of age or older for clinics this week.

The department said the decision was made in consultation with the Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic registrations are open to Ohio residents ages 16 and over when using the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and over when using Moderna or Jannsen by Johnson & Johnson.

The following are upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center

Wednesday, March 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center

Friday, March 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Minority Outreach Clinic

Saturday, March 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center

All of the clinics mentioned above will use the Pfizer vaccine, with the exception of Saturday’s clinic which will use both Pfizer and Moderna.

To register visit www.phdmc.org or call (937) 225-6217.