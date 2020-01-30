Montgomery County officials tackle overall health of region

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County officials are tackling the overall health of the community and working on ways to better serve those struggling in our area.

The Aligning for Impact forum was held Thursday at Sinclair Community College, put on by Montgomery County, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County, Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services, and United Way of Greater Dayton.

Three hundred professionals from different sectors gathered to talk progress.

“We really want to get synergy within the community,” says Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “That it’s not just a few people coming up with solutions, but the community itself is coming up with solutions.”

“There’s so much good work that’s ongoing within Montgomery County, but the opportunity for us to even do better work is enhanced through a collective impact model,” says Jeff Cooper, PHDMC Health Commissioner.

“There are social determinants of health: education, access to food, housing, those kinds of things,” lists Helen Jones-Kelley, the Executive Director of ADAMHS.

Officials say health is often tied to zip codes, with food deserts, poverty and drugs plaguing some parts of the county. The focus for improving health is on people who are most vulnerable and who have the least amount of resources.

“We need to make advances regarding the work we’re doing around housing stability, making sure individuals, especially low income individuals have safe supported housing; that we eliminate transportation barriers that some individuals may experience,” states Cooper.

The goal is to work together for a solution one step at a time.

“I’m not saying we’ll solve it this year, but we’re going to move forward,” says Rice.

“We are one Montgomery County, and we have to work together in order to meet the needs of people,” states Jones-Kelley.