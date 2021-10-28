MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Offices and organizations in Montgomery County are warning the public of THC-infused edibles being packaged to resemble common snacks and candy.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) and Montgomery County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) are warning that the products likely have not undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety.

“THC-infused edibles are often packaged to resemble children’s favorite snacks. This is concerning because youth may have trouble discerning the difference between THC-infused edibles and actual food – especially children who cannot read but can recognize familiar packaging,” said Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.”

(Photo/Community Overdose Action Team)

COAT’s warning comes after Attorney General Dave Yost cautioned against illegal edibles and candy lookalikes.

“The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags.”

COAT said you should call 911 immediately in the event of a suspected overdose. Signs of a THC-related overdose include the following:

Extreme confusion

Difficulty conversing

Poor coordination

High levels of anxiety, paranoia, panic attack, fast heart rate, delusions or hallucinations

Increased blood pressure

Severe nausea or vomiting.

According to the release, “Parents and guardians should carefully inspect the packaging of common snack foods and treats. Look for symbols such as “THC” or other mentions of cannabis on packaging. Look for signs of package tampering and avoid allowing children to accept and consume homemade treats.”

If you find lookalike THC edibles, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office encourages you to file a consumer complaint on their website or by calling (800) 282-0515.