Montgomery County Health offers $100 gift cards for first-time vaccinations

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Public Health Dayton Montgomery County

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said Monday it is offering an incentive of $100 gift cards for unvaccinated people to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccinations will take place at five locations while supplies last.

| See full coverage of Coronavirus in Ohio here ➡

“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper. “The incentive is being offered to help motivate the unvaccinated to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”

According to PHDMC, as of September 7, 50.49% of the Montgomery County population has received at least one dose, with 52.45% statewide having done so.

Public Health said it currently has 1,000 gift cards available through a grant provided by the Ohio Department of Health, with more scheduled to be made available in the coming weeks.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The location of Public Health’s fixed vaccination clinic sites are based on areas experiencing lower vaccination rates, opportunity map and Social Vulnerability Index data to ensure access to vulnerable populations.

At the following locations and times, Public Health will be providing both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, however gift cards will only be available for those receiving their first dose. Please bring ID to allow Public Health staff to verify in its system which dose you are receiving.

  • Tuesdays, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
    Starting September 14
    Dayton Metro Library – Huber Heights
    6160 Chambersburg Rd.
  • Wednesdays, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
    Starting September 15
    Dayton Convention Center
    22 E. Fifth St.
  • Thursdays, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
    Starting September 16
    Montgomery County Fairgrounds
    645 Infirmary Rd.
  • Fridays, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
    Starting September 17
    Northwest Recreation Center
    1600 Princeton Dr.
  • Saturdays, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
    Starting September 18
    SugarCreek Packing
    900 N. Gettysburg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Public Health Dayton Montgomery County continues calls for indoor mask mandates

Why the need for food assistance in the Miami Valley is still elevated months into the COVID-19 pandemic

Foodbank sot

Woman Kicked Down Escalator at Subway Station in Brooklyn

Washington University condemns student in viral video removing 9/11 flags

Hero mourned; Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak to be laid to rest today

More News