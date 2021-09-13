Montgomery County Health offers $100 gift cards for first-time vaccinations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said Monday it is offering an incentive of $100 gift cards for unvaccinated people to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccinations will take place at five locations while supplies last.

“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper. “The incentive is being offered to help motivate the unvaccinated to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”

According to PHDMC, as of September 7, 50.49% of the Montgomery County population has received at least one dose, with 52.45% statewide having done so.



Public Health said it currently has 1,000 gift cards available through a grant provided by the Ohio Department of Health, with more scheduled to be made available in the coming weeks.

The location of Public Health’s fixed vaccination clinic sites are based on areas experiencing lower vaccination rates, opportunity map and Social Vulnerability Index data to ensure access to vulnerable populations.

At the following locations and times, Public Health will be providing both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, however gift cards will only be available for those receiving their first dose. Please bring ID to allow Public Health staff to verify in its system which dose you are receiving.