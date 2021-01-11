Montgomery County offering up to $1,000 for projects to help beautify area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is now accepting applications for the 2021 Beautification Grant.

Keep Montgomery County Beautiful (KMCB) is offering up to $1,000 per project. Grants are open to 501(c)(3) agencies, previous grant recipients, graffiti abatement initiatives, community garden projects and many other community action groups.

The county encourages project ideas that use native and drought-tolerant plants, as well as increase community, volunteer and youth involvement.

The application deadline is March 12, 2021.

For more information or to fill out a 2021 application, visit www.mcswd.org

