Montgomery County offering free live tree recycling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is hosting its annual live tree recycling drive from now until Jan. 30, 2021.

County residents can take up to three trees per vehicle to the Yard Waste Pad at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility to have them recycled for free.

Tress should be free of any decorations. The Solid Waste District will use its in-house grinder to process the trees before sending them off-site.

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mcswd.org.

