Montgomery County municipalities receive COVID-19 relief funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – County Auditor Karl Keith said his office distributed $6.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to municipalities September 3.

The money came from a total of $175 million in COVID-19 relief funds approved by the Ohio Controlling Board on August 25.

Twenty-nine cities, villages and townships in Montgomery County will receive a portion of these funds, with the largest portion going to the City of Dayton. According to Keith, Dayton will receive more than $4.1 million.

This funding, as well as the $13.2 million that Keith’s office distributed to municipalities in June, comes from the federal CARES Act, enacted into law on March 27. State and local governments are restricted in how they can use these funds and can only use them for unexpected expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency after March 1 of this year.

For example, a city could use the funds to purchase and provide masks and hand sanitizer for its employees, but they could not use the funds to pay the salaries of those employees. Similarly, the funds cannot be used to make up for lost revenues resulting from the pandemic, according to Keith.

Keith said the funds will be distributed in accordance with a formula established by the Montgomery County Budget Commission each year. The same formula is used to allocate Ohio local government fund monies, although the Auditor’s Office has removed two jurisdictions from the formula: the local park districts, which are not eligible receive relief aid, and Montgomery County itself, which already received relief funds earlier this year.

As the county’s largest municipality, the City of Dayton will receive the largest share, 62.2 percent, of the relief funds, a sum of $4.1 million. Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Trotwood and Centerville will get the next largest portions of the funds:

Kettering: $391,000

Huber Heights: $265,000

Riverside: $180,000

Trotwood: $174,000

Centerville: $170,000

Two jurisdictions, Clay Township and Perry Township, will not receive their allotment. Perry Township indicated they do not need funds from the federal CARES Act and Clay Township did not pass the necessary resolution to receive funding, according to Keith.

“I am glad to see that the Ohio Controlling Board has made further funding available to jurisdictions across the state,” said Keith. “This funding will be critical in helping Montgomery recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus.”

On September 2, the Ohio Senate unanimously passed a new COVID-19 relief bill, Senate Bill 357. If passed by the House and signed by the governor, the legislation will provide an additional $650 million in federal relief funding to Ohio’s local governments.

“My office is ready to distribute funds from Senate Bill 357 as soon as possible,” said Keith. “The Ohio House must act quickly to allow our communities to put this money to use before the October 15 deadline.”

All CARES Act funds must be spent by the October 15 deadline. Any money left unspent at that time must be returned to the auditor’s office, which will then redistribute those extra funds to the jurisdictions that did spend the entirety of their CARES Act funds. This redistribution will be proportional to the population of those jurisdictions.

The State of Ohio, as well as large cities and counties with populations above 500,000, including Montgomery County, received CARES Act aid directly from U.S. Treasury in April. Montgomery County received $92 million in funding at that time.