Montgomery County Municipal Court scales back operations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Municipal Courthouses in New Lebanon and Huber Heights are closed to the public through Friday, April 3, 2020. The announcement from Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and Montgomery County Municipal Court Administrative Judge James Piergies was made Thursday.

Foley and Judge Piergies said they are committed to the safety and well-being of staff and members of the community they serve and the closures are being made “in the interest of justice and public health.” Count officials also said, “cases of a serious nature or felony preliminary hearings will be dealt with on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Huber Heights from 8 am-12 pm, and in New Lebanon from 12-4 pm.

Due to the closure, the court will not be sending out jury summons for the month of April. If you received a jury summons for Montgomery County Municipal Court for the month of March or April disregard that notice to appear, the Court said.

“Our first priority is the citizens of Montgomery County that we serve and the staff in both our facilities. This is an unprecedented time and we hope to have the public’s understanding with any continuances that will be issued,” said Clerk of Courts Mike Foley.

Citizens that would like notifications on a court case that they are a party to can sign up for e-notifications through the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts website. All that is needed to sign up for the e-notification is an email or cell phone number. “E-notifications are fairly new to this court and most people are unaware that e-notifications on a court case even exist,” said Clerk Foley.

Reduced staff will be in the courthouses Monday-Friday to answer any questions the public may have. If you have any questions you can contact the Montgomery County Municipal Court at 937-687-9099 (Western Division- New Lebanon) and 937-496-7231 (Eastern Division- Huber Heights).

Currently the courthouse is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6, 2020. However, the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office and Municipal Court Office remain in close communication with the Board of County Commissioners and the public health officials. Any future decisions made by this office will not come lightly.