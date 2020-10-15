Montgomery County Municipal Court providing relief with amnesty program

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Municipal Court is giving drivers with outstanding dues a break.

As the pandemic has left many jobless and drained people of money, Montgomery County Municipal Court is helping ease the burden by reducing the fees people owe with its amnesty program.

“We have done these amnesty events in the past and this seems to be like a perfect time,” states Clerk of Courts Mike Foley.

The program runs October 19-30. During that time, drivers who have fines and court costs that are more than 30 days overdue can pay half and the rest will be waived.

“We want them to get back on the road so they can get to work,” states Foley.

The court has done this for several years so drivers have the opportunity to start with a clean slate by getting their licenses back and car registrations reinstated.

“It can get people back on the road who haven’t driven in 10 or 15 years. We have people who haven’t had a valid license in 10 or 15 years,” states Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies. “Many people, even though their license is suspended for not paying fines and costs drive anyway, and so it’s not important to them until that time comes when they’ve gotten their third or fourth and they start doing jail time for driving under suspension.”

He says typically only 10-20% who owe money take advantage of the program.

“We don’t get enough utilization to be honest with you,” admits Judge Piergies. “There are a lot of folks out there who need this and for one reason or another don’t take advantage of it.”

They’re hoping this year will be different.

Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division is located at 6111 Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights. Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division is located at 195 South Clayton Road in New Lebanon. They are both open from 8am-4pm Monday through Thursday and 8am-3:30pm on Friday.

For more information, you can call the Clerk of Courts at 937-687-9099 or 937-496-7231.