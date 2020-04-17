Montgomery County meets drinking water quality standards for 2019 testing year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services has met drinking water safety and testing standards set forth by the EPA for the 2019 testing year.

You can read the report by clicking here.

“I am pleased to share that Montgomery County’s water meets all of water quality standards this year, as set forth by our regulatory agencies,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We are committed to being transparent about our water services and this report is one way for citizens to learn more about our operations.”

Montgomery County distributes drinking water to more than 250,000 people and businesses and maintains 1,400 miles of water mains, 12,000 fire hydrants, and 14 water storage facilities. Their drinking water is purchased from the City of Dayton Department of Water.