Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Montgomery County meets drinking water quality standards for 2019 testing year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water_faucet_generic_136347

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services has met drinking water safety and testing standards set forth by the EPA for the 2019 testing year.

You can read the report by clicking here.

“I am pleased to share that Montgomery County’s water meets all of water quality standards this year, as set forth by our regulatory agencies,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We are committed to being transparent about our water services and this report is one way for citizens to learn more about our operations.”

Montgomery County distributes drinking water to more than 250,000 people and businesses and maintains 1,400 miles of water mains, 12,000 fire hydrants, and 14 water storage facilities. Their drinking water is purchased from the City of Dayton Department of Water.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar