Montgomery County Law Enforcement celebrate “Good Night Lights” at Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Here in the Miami Valley, several Montgomery County law enforcement agencies drove through the area Sunday to Dayton children’s Hospital. The “Good Night Lights” event comes on the first day of National Police Week.

Blue lights lit up the area with a message from law enforcement at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“I want all our officers to know in reality our community still supports them and we want to make sure they know that and celebrate what they do day in and day out,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Nearly every single Montgomery County law enforcement agency drove around Sunday night with blue lights lighting up the town. Plus, a new memorial site is being established in Dayton.

“With the generous help and donation of the Masonic Temple, this piece of land will become our future permanent memorial site here in Dayton honoring the 40 officers that have given their life over many many years in law enforcement,” said Butler Township Police Chief John Porter.

The National Officer Down Memorial page reported 362 total fatalities in 2020, 234 of those deaths are related to COVID-19 complications. Montgomery County law enforcement say they’re ready to serve, protect and heal the Dayton community.

“We just want to celebrate the week and all the people behind us and let them know we care,” said Sheriff Streck. “We get to go to the children’s hospital and let the moms know we’re thinking of them and their child in the hospital, celebrate them and let them know we’re there.”

Residents are encouraged to show their support by lighting up their front porches with blue lights this entire week as part of the Light Ohio Blue Campaign.