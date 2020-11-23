Montgomery County jurisdictions spend all of their CARES Act funds by deadline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Auditor announced Monday that every jurisdiction that received CARES Act funding was able to use it all by the Nov. 20 deadline.

According to a release, the total $39 million in aid was spent on pandemic-related expenses such as protective equipment, technology, public safety personnel costs and relief grants.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said Perry Township did not receive CARES Act funding because they did not request their share. The township’s $166,940 share was redistributed to the other 30 municipalities on Monday.

After the CARES Act was signed on March 27, Ohio released the funds in three distributions to the county in June, September and October.

“Our cities, villages and townships have been hurting,” said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith. “That’s why we wanted to get them their relief funds quickly, so they had time to spend the money effectively before the deadline.”