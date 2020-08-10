Montgomery County joins Nextdoor, encourages residents to do the same

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image provided by Associated Press

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County announced Monday that it had joined the social networking service Nextdoor, which connects neighborhoods online.

The county said in a press release that this will allow it to provide important updates to the community, including:

  • Emergency notifications
  • Water, sewer and solid waste services
  • Construction updates
  • Lost and found dog notices
  • Special activities and events

“We are very excited to join Nextdoor so we can better connect with our citizens and share meaningful information with our friends and neighbors,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

The county encourages residents to enroll on Nextdoors website or by downloading the app.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar