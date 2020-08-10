MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County announced Monday that it had joined the social networking service Nextdoor, which connects neighborhoods online.
The county said in a press release that this will allow it to provide important updates to the community, including:
- Emergency notifications
- Water, sewer and solid waste services
- Construction updates
- Lost and found dog notices
- Special activities and events
“We are very excited to join Nextdoor so we can better connect with our citizens and share meaningful information with our friends and neighbors,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.
The county encourages residents to enroll on Nextdoor‘s website or by downloading the app.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Reports: Big Ten to cancel fall football season
- Coroner identifies victim in incident on Salem Avenue
- Strong wind gusts in evening thunderstorms
- Montgomery County joins Nextdoor, encourages residents to do the same
- Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season