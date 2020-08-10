Montgomery County joins Nextdoor, encourages residents to do the same

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County announced Monday that it had joined the social networking service Nextdoor, which connects neighborhoods online.

The county said in a press release that this will allow it to provide important updates to the community, including:

Emergency notifications

Water, sewer and solid waste services

Construction updates

Lost and found dog notices

Special activities and events

“We are very excited to join Nextdoor so we can better connect with our citizens and share meaningful information with our friends and neighbors,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

The county encourages residents to enroll on Nextdoor‘s website or by downloading the app.