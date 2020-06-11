Montgomery County Jobs Center increasing public access

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Monday, June 15, the public will have a little more access to The Job Center.

The Jobs Center said in a release Child Support hearings and payments will be available in the green Child Support area, and access to assisted scanning and forms will be available inside the blue Family Assistance entrance.

“We’ve been taking a phased approach to reopening face-to-face services at The Job Center,” said Michelle Niedermier, Director of Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services. “We’ve processed over 13,000 new Medicaid cases and 11,000 new food assistance cases since the pandemic started, and Child Support has been continuing to serve its clients.”

Family Assistance is continuing to grant face-to-face appointments for those customers with complex cases or for people who can’t do business by phone or computer. Clients will be escorted to these appointments when they report to the blue door. The Jobs Center said the majority of customers are continuing to access service by calling 1-844-640-6446 or by setting up an account at https://ssp.benefits.ohio.gov.

The Job Center said customers will see signage on the floor that encourages social distancing and additional signage encourages heightened hygiene practices in the pandemic. Employees are wearing masks within the building, and customers are offered face masks if they don’t have them. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the building. Plexiglass shields have been placed in each meeting room, and thorough cleaning will occur between each appointment.

“We are being very deliberate about reopening,” Niedermier said. “Our staff has been engaged with Montgomery County Risk Management and Facilities staff, taking every available precaution to ensure the safety of our customers and our employees.”

For anyone looking for help with employment, the Workforce Development Division inside the red door will conduct in-person business by appointment only. Anyone needing job search or training help should call (937) 225-5627 to schedule an appointment.

A complete list of ways to access JFS services without entering The Job Center is available on the Job and Family Services tab at mcohio.org.