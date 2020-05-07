Montgomery County Job Center opening for appointments only

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last seven weeks is 1,118,569. That includes more than 50,000 initial claims filed by Montgomery County residents in the last two months.

As those numbers continue to rise, families here are suffering, prompting the need for more local assistance for job seekers. As a result, Montgomery County officials are planning a partial re-opening of The Job Center on Monday, May 11.

“We recognize that there are individuals who have very complex cases and it’s going to be best for them to have that face to face contact with our employees,” said Michelle Niedermier, director of Montgomery County Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The appointments will be limited to individuals with special circumstances. These include highly complex cases, as well as individuals who cannot conduct business online or by phone.

Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department will also be scheduling appointments for the week of May 11 for anyone looking for help with finding a job, getting job training, or participating in the youth programs. Limited staff will available in the offices inside the red door, labeled Job Services, at The Job Center. Call (937) 225-5627 for more information on setting an appointment.

Security officers will escort customers with Family Assistance and Child Support appointments from the orange door on the north side of The Job Center to one of four meeting rooms. According to Neidermier, the decision to partially reopen was made with careful consideration of the health and safety of both clients and employees.

“We currently have shields in place. We have all the supplies necessary hygienic supplies masks and gloves so that we’re are comfortable and confident that we can engage with the public and those that we serve safely and effectively,” she said.

Only those with an appointment will be permitted inside the job center with the exception of the green child support vestibule area that will continue to be used for dropping off family assistance and child support payments and documentation.