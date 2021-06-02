Montgomery County Job Center expands in-person services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Job Center is expanding its onsite services beginning Wednesday, June 2.

Customers will have increased access to programs utilizing a range of in-person, phone and web-based options, according to a release.

The public will have access to a general information desk, the Resource Room, the Quick Scan Room, and a new Forms Room with 13 of the most-used Family Assistance forms. The Resource Room is open to walk-ins and equipped with 10 computers, six phones and JFS staff.

“We are excited to expand building access and re-engage with the community in person,” said Michelle Niedermier, Montgomery County director of Job and Family Services. “I am also particularly looking forward to sharing our new Family Assistance Resource Room with the public. This space allows us to have our customers explore online options available to access their case information.”

Customers are still encouraged to apply for benefits or request an appointment at (844) 640-6446. The blue lobby will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will also be assisting walk-in customers in the green Child Support area Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments for genetic testing are still recommended, call (937) 225-4600 to request an appointment.

The Job Center is located at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.