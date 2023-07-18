DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Commission is working to make the jail safer for inmates.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners amended the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office contract with the jail’s healthcare services provider, and inmates will see those changes when they arrive.

That contract with NaphCare, Inc. will now require nurses to be hired instead of EMTs to work at the intake portion of the jail. The goal is to help diagnose any medical problems inmates may be dealing with when they arrive.

This decision comes after six inmates died in the Montgomery County Jail in the first six months of this year, some of which weren’t in custody for long before they died.

An investigation shows three of the six deaths were drug related.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office already has nurses in the jail, but they will be hiring four more to help with incoming inmates. Until now, EMTs did that job.

County leaders say the extra expertise will help deal with potential medical emergencies and identify possible issues that could lead to a tragic outcome.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said they have been using more mental health medications than ever before, adding a majority of the inmates are on some kind of chronic illness medication as well. He also explained what the nurses will be doing in their roles.

“Check out those individuals coming into the jail, making sure that there’s no medical emergencies going on or that, you know, there’s nothing that the individual would have should have to go out to the hospital before coming back to the jail,” he said. “Just trying to get, you know, a very high level of care for individuals coming in.”

Nurses will be paid $10 more per hour then EMTs, which is why the commission modified the contract, according to Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.

The Montgomery County Jail is being renovated, and Sheriff Streck said he hopes to have a bigger space for medical care when the project is complete.