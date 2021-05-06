Montgomery County Jail earns accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Jail announced Thursday that it has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by following the commission’s “Standards for Health Services in Jails.”

“We have a legal obligation to provide inmates with appropriate health care, and we will do our job with innovation, excellence and efficiency on behalf of the taxpayers,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

The sheriff’s office said that the NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The Montgomery County Jail is just one out of roughly a dozen jails accredited by NCCHC in Ohio.

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, The Montgomery County Jail has demonstrated its

commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for

incarcerated individuals,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross, CCHP.

“Accreditation is a voluntary process and we commend The Montgomery County Jail for

successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence

in the community it serves.”