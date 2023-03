MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A snow emergency has been issued in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued in Montgomery County.

A Level 1 Snow Emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may also be icy.

Many crashes have already been reported on Tuesday morning. Stay up to date with the latest traffic conditions here.