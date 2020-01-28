Montgomery County institutions monitoring coronavirus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several institutions in the Miami Valley are monitoring the spread of the virus in the U.S. and around the world. The Montgomery County Department of Public Health is downplaying fears, saying the risk is low for people here.

Institutions are keeping a close watch on the coronavirus, making sure people are safe and getting the best information. Both Public Health and the University of Dayton are tamping down fears, reiterating there are no local cases of coronavirus.

Dan Suffoletto, the Public Information Supervisor for Public Health in Dayton & Montgomery County says, “The risk of you contracting the coronavirus is very low, right now it’s particularly an issue for people who have traveled directly to China and been in those areas with virus is active.”

Suffoletto says right now, people around the country may worry that any health issue could be serious. “The symptoms of the coronavirus are very similar to the flu, so it’s going to take discussing that with the patient, and investigation by the CDC, to determine if anybody has the coronavirus.”

The University of Dayton is also monitoring the situation. In a statement, university officials say they’re communicating with quote, “faculty, staff and students who could be most directly affected by the virus, including students from China and anyone with travel scheduled to China.”

READ: Full statement from the University of Dayton:

The University of Dayton monitors situations that could affect the health and safety of our community. We are communicating directly with faculty, staff and students who could be most directly affected by the virus, including students from China and anyone with travel scheduled to China. There are no confirmed cases in Ohio and the University will follow CDC guidance regarding the situation. The CDC considers the U.S. risk low at this time.

Wright State is telling the university community quote, “there are currently no Wright State university-sponsored trips or research activities in the affected areas that would elevate the risk to the university community.”

READ: Full statement from Wright State University:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring a new coronavirus recently identified in China. The virus is associated with an outbreak of pneumonia in that country. As of January 28, five cases have been confirmed in the United States. There have been no confirmed cases in Ohio. However, Miami University has reported today that a student with mild symptoms has met the criteria for testing for possible infection of the virus. There are currently no Wright State University-sponsored trips or research activities in the affected areas that would elevate the risk to the university community. Wright State and Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians are monitoring the situation along with the Ohio Departments of Health and Higher Education and the Greene County Public Health Department. The university has been communicating with our international students from China to provide guidance and support. Coronaviruses are common throughout the world, and while most are known to cause mild to moderate illness, two have been known to cause severe illness. The elderly, people with underlying health problems, and people who have compromised immune systems are at greater risk than those who are younger and healthier. If you have been to China within the last two weeks and have a fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, it is recommended that you report to Student Health Services at the Wright State Physicians Health Center or your medical provider for evaluation. The CDC website includes detailed information about coronaviruses, how they spread, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. There are currently no additional precautions recommended for the general public to take. However, the CDC always recommends everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. The CDC has issued two travel warnings, advising against all nonessential travel to China and advising against all travel to Hubei province. All Wright State University students, faculty, and staff are required to seek approval from interim Provost Douglas Leaman for travel to China. Wright State continues to monitor this situation and will keep you updated.

Suffoletto says despite no confirmed cases, they’re still urging people to be vigilant. “Right now there has not been any transmission locally. The cases that have been reported throughout the United States have all been people who travel to China and then returned.”