Montgomery County hosts eighth-annual Father’s Day event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is honoring dads ahead of Father’s Day. The Department of Job and Family Services hosted their eighth-annual “Celebrate Fatherhood” event.

It’s designed to honor the important role fathers play. The event featured free food, activities for kids, and a resource fair on fire prevention, bike safety, and nutrition.

Mike Newsom is the Fatherhood Coordinator for Montgomery County. He says, “We’re really excited the community gets to come out. And that’s really what we’re all about. There’s a lot of great events that celebrate service providers and professionals, but we wanted to do an event that really celebrates the community and give them the opportunity because a lot of us have a little bit more resources but this is really for those who don’t.”

This was the eighth year for the event.

