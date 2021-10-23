MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several cities are holding National Drug Take-back Day events across Montgomery County from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 23.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they will be hosting drive-thru drop-offs at the Harrison Twp. Substation at 5945 North Dixie Drive.

Residents can also dispose of drugs year-round at the Sheriff’s Office HQ at 345 W. 2nd St. in Dayton, the Jefferson Twp. Substation at 555 infirmary Rd. in Dayton or the Washington Twp. Government Center at 8200 McEwen Rd. in Centerville.

Drugs will also be accepted at the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley at 660 S. Main St. in Dayton as part of the “Say Boo to Drugs” event run by the DEA and Montgomery County Prevention Coalition.

The Kettering Police Department said it will accept prescription drugs at its station at 3600 Shroyer Road.

Miami Township Police Department will be collecting drugs at 2660 Lyons Road, the department said.

Dayton Police Department is hosting take-back events at several locations including:

Central Patrol Operations Division: 248 Salem Avenue

East Patrol Operations Division North: 417 East Helena Street

East Patrol Operations Division South: 2721 Wayne Avenue

West Patrol Operations Division: 951 Washington Street

Drive-thru: Goodwill Easter Seals: 660 South Main Street

In addition to hosting events like these, most of these locations have drop-off boxes available year-round for the safe disposal of prescription drugs.

To find a drop-off box near you, click here.