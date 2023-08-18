DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County is helping families and kids during back-to-school season.

On Friday, county officials held a drive-up school supply giveaway at the Job Center on S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

Each child received a backpack, supplies and resources for helping children excel in school.

“We couldn’t be more excited to do this because it is so necessary,” Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commissioner, said. “Just think, this is just a great first day for these kids walking in with their backpacks and they’re just feeling so good and it’s a way to start out, so that they’ve got a good feeling, a good step up to the rest of the year.”

Approximately 200 backpacks were given away during the event.